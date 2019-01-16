Take a peep at Peeps: Contest offers Pa. candy factory tour

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — The creators of marshmallow Peeps are offering a first-ever peep inside their Pennsylvania candy factory.

Just Born Quality Confections company in Bethlehem is teaming up with the United Way on a sweepstakes. The grand prize is a behind-the-scenes tour of the factory, which has never been open to the public.

The contest lets people across the country donate $5 to the United Way of Greater Lehigh Valley for a chance to visit the factory. That money will go toward community schools.

The grand-prize winner will receive a trip for four to Bethlehem where they’ll take a tour of the Peeps Factory. They’ll also receive $250 to shop at the Peeps and Company store.

The factory also makes Mike and Ikes, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The contest goes through April 8.