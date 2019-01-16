CoreLife Eatery to open in Boardman

BOARDMAN — CoreLife Eatery is set to open a restaurant in the township at 700 Boardman-Poland Road across from the Shops at Boardman Park, said Red Letter Hospitality owner-operator Mac Lewis.

The restaurant, which will be CoreLife’s 52nd site, is expected to open in late-April.

The fast-casual franchise specializes in custom bowls using fresh seasonal ingredients.

Red Letter Hospitality, a CoreLife franchisee based in Erie, Pa., announced its plans to open more than 20 CoreLife restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania in March 2018.