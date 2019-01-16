BREAKING: City, state auditors discuss the $5.5 million question

Cars, handgun stolen from West Side auto dealership


January 16, 2019 at 2:53p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said three cars were taken overnight from a West Side auto dealership as well as a handgun inside the business.

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. today to Jordan’s Auto Sales, 3240 Mahoning Ave., after Boardman police informed them that three cars they found at an attempted break-in at a township business were registered to the dealership.

Inside, the office was ransacked and a .40-caliber handgun that belonged to the owner was missing, reports said. Officers watched video which showed two people breaking in through a window and taking keys and license plates while also handing things to people outside.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000