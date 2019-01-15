Youngstown garbage collection unaffected by King holiday
YOUNGSTOWN — The city's residential garbage collection will be unaffected by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
The sanitation department will follow its normal pickup schedule.
