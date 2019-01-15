Volunteers clearing trails in Poland Municipal Forest

POLAND

A group of volunteers, including Mayor Tim Sicafuse and Councilman Anthony Lattanzio, has been clearing overgrown trails in the Poland Municipal Forest, said board member Mark Thompson at a council meeting Tuesday.

“Basically 80 percent of the forest or more has been walked and trails opened,” Thompson said,

The recent activity follows complaints from citizens about the condition of the forest’s trails.

“It sounds like we’re actually getting things done,” said newly elected council president Linda Srnec.

“And, people are noticing. We’re extremely grateful for those who’ve stepped forward,” added forest board chairwoman Elinor Zedaker.