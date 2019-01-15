Vista Window in Lordstown closes

LORDSTOWN — Vista Window Company on Monday permanently closed its 1701 Henn Parkway plant, affecting 87 employees, the majority of which are production workers, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed that day.

“Vista is a faltering company which sought new capital or business in order to stay open and where giving notice would have ruined the opportunity to get the new capital or business,” reads the WARN notice. “For example, last week, two significant customers stopped paying their receivables to Vista.”

In 2010, The Vindicator reported the home window producer had grown exponentially in the prior four years and was one of few Mahoning Valley companies to thrive in spite of the economic downturn at that time.