Toledo Blade to have e-delivery of paper 2 days a week

The Blade newspaper of Toledo announced on its website it will distribute its newspaper only by e-delivery on two days a week starting in late February.

Beginning the week of Feb. 24, the newspaper will publish a print edition five days a week as The Blade focuses its efforts on growing its digital news operations.

“We believe the future is digital,” said Allan Block, chairman of Block Communications Inc., which owns the newspaper.

The newspaper’s digital products – Blade NewsSlide, an innovative, interactive free medium for tablets and phones, toledoblade.com, and the e-delivered eBlade – will continue to be available seven days a week.