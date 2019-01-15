UPDATE | House rebukes GOP's Steve King over racist remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic measure rebuking Republican Rep. Steve King for his comments about white supremacy won easy approval Tuesday in the House.

In a twist, the nine-term Iowa congressman was among those supporting the measure of disapproval, which was adopted, 416-1.

King said he agreed with Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, the resolution's sponsor, that white supremacy is an evil that cannot be ignored. King's racist comments have been widely condemned by members of both parties in recent days.

The ideology of white supremacy "never shows up in my head," King said in a speech from the House floor. "I do not know how it could possibly come out of my mouth."

Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois was the sole lawmaker to oppose the measure, saying the House should take the more serious step of censuring King for his "repugnant and racist behavior."

Any measure short of censure is "shallow," Rush said. "Steve King has made a career of making racist statements. That is the only thing he is known for and this pattern of rabid racism must be confronted head on by the House of Representatives."

The vote came as Republicans dialed up the pressure on King, with one GOP leader suggesting Tuesday that the veteran lawmaker leave Congress.

"I'd like to see him find another line of work," Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-highest Republican in the House, told reporters.

It was the most explicit call from a senior Republican for King to leave and the latest GOP effort to inspire him to quit over an article in The New York Times last week, where he was quoted saying: "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization – how did that language become offensive?"

Republicans looking to avoid worsening the party's relationship with blacks and minorities quickly condemned King's remarks as racist. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrote an op-ed saying that any GOP silence in the face of King's remarks would be a blemish on the party and the nation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky condemned King. And tellingly, Republicans refused to say whether they support King's re-election effort.

King will be blocked from committee assignments for the next two years.

King, in his ninth term representing Iowa, will not be given committee assignments in the new Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday night. King served on the Agriculture, Small Business and Judiciary committees in the last Congress, and he chaired Judiciary's subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice.