One person faces felony charge in Summit Academy fight

YOUNGSTOWN — One of two people arrested Monday at a fight at Summit Academy on Shady Run Road faces a felony charge of assault on a police officer.

DeMarcus Ivory, 19, of East Avondale Avenue, also faces a charge of resisting arrest. He was taken into custody there about 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Arrested on a charge of assault was Dawn Carr, 18, of Glenwood Avenue.

Cited for disorderly conduct was Sierra Nicholson, 18, of West LaClede Avenue.

The fight, which happened as the police department was changing shifts, prompted a heavy police presence when a call for assistance came out, as 12 marked and unmarked cars responded to the South Side school.