HOERIG TRIAL | Jurors selected to hear the evidence

WARREN

A panel of 10 men and two women plus four alternates were seated late this afternoon to serve in the Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder trial.

Testimony will begin Wednesday morning after jurors have traveled to Newton Falls to see the home where Claudia Hoerig is accused of killing her husband, Karl.

She is charged with killing her husband March 12, 2007. If convicted, she could get life in prison without the possibility of parole but not the death penalty.

For about an hour, an assistant prosecutor and defense attorney John Cornely told prospective jurors how to judge and evaluate evidence.

Chris Becker, assistant prosecutor, wanted potential jurors to know they may not hear from Claudia Hoerig during the trial and may not hear much from defense attorneys, but they are not required to.

Becker listed about 16 witnesses prosecutors plan to call to the witness stand. Cornely listed only two, a woman from Newton Falls and a woman from New York.

Becker asked all of the potential jurors whether they would find one of their fellow jurors "guilty" of being married just because he wears a wedding ring.

The potential jurors agreed that it would take more evidence than that, like wedding photos or hearing from his wife.

But would they need to hear from every person who was at his wedding? Becker asked.

No, he said in talking about the standard jurors must use to determine whether Claudia Hoerig is guilty, known as "beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Reasonable doubt is not beyond all doubt, right?" Becker asked. The potential jurors agreed.

Cornely, meanwhile, asked what the potential jurors what they thought in school when they heard the name of one of their friends being called to the office.

"What did he do, right?" Cornely asked.

With an understanding that Claudia Hoerig enjoys a "presumption of innocence," "What is she guilty of?" Cornely asked.

Nothing, the potential jurors agreed.