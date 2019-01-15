Help Youngstown police find this robbery suspect

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are looking for this man who they say pried open several desk drawers late Friday in a downtown office building and stole several credit cards and cash.

The cards were found Saturday in Cleveland, police said.

The suspect drove a late 1990s or early 2000s Chevrolet Suburban, police said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Michael Cox at 330-742-8262 or email him at sgtmcox@youngstownohio.gov.