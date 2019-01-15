DeWine to meet with GM CEO Mary Barra
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are traveling today to Detroit to attend the North American International Auto Show.
DeWine and Husted will have several meetings with automotive industry executives to emphasize why Ohio is a great state for business, including the automotive industry. These meetings will include a Thursday morning private meeting with General Motors CEO Mary Barra.
