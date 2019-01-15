Al-Shabab extremists claim deadly attack on Nairobi hotel

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Extremists stormed a luxury hotel in Kenya's capital on today, setting off thunderous explosions and gunning down people at cafe tables in an attack claimed by Africa's deadliest Islamic militant group. Witnesses reported seeing several bodies.

"It is terrible. What I have seen is terrible," said Charles Njenga, who ran from a scene of blood, broken glass, burning vehicles and pillars of black smoke.

Al-Shabab – the Somalia-based group that carried out the 2013 attack at the nearby Westgate Mall in Nairobi that left 67 people dead – claimed responsibility for the carnage at the DusitD2 hotel complex, which includes bars, restaurants, offices and banks and is in a well-to-do neighborhood with many American, European and Indian expatriates.

Authorities sent special forces into the hotel to flush out the gunmen. Late tonight, about eight hours after the siege began, Interior Minister Fred Matian'i said all the buildings affected by the attack had been secured and that security forces were mopping up.

"I would like to reiterate that the situation is under control and the country is safe," he said.

More gunfire was heard about an hour later, however, Kenyan broadcaster NTV reported. And some family members said they had been in touch with loved ones still hiding inside the complex, waiting to be rescued.