YSU Women’s Basketball benefits Joanie Abdu Breast Center

Youngstown State University Women’s Basketball will battle breast cancer as they take on the Detroit Mercy Titans Feb. 2 during a “pink out game” to benefit the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

A portion of the proceeds from the 1 p.m. contest at Beeghly Center will benefit the Abdu Breast Center and the Joanie’s Promise Fund, which ensures that any Mahoning Valley resident in need of breast diagnostic services has access to the best care available regardless of ability to pay.

“This is really wonderful – how these young women come together to support our cause,” says Dr. Rashid Abdu, who worked for nearly 20 years to garner support for the center established in honor of his wife, Joanie, who died from breast cancer in 1994.

“The reason we’re able to have this world-class breast care center in our community is because of all of the people who so generously support it. Without them,” Dr. Abdu says, “it wouldn’t be possible. And, we’re especially grateful to these young people. They are our future and it is great to see how concerned and generous they are.”

“So many families are affected by breast cancer, and our team is honored to partner with the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center and the Joanie’s Promise fund to help raise awareness and funds to fight the terrible disease,” YSU head coach John Barnes says. “It’s important for our student athletes to give back to the community while they are here at YSU, and participating in events like this pink game and the Panerathon are certainly worthwhile causes.”

The Penguins will wear pink uniforms during the game and present a game ball to Dr. Abdu. Information about breast cancer, mammography and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center will also be available. YSU will have a silent auction of select pink jerseys to raise funds, and there will be a survivor recognition during the game.

To purchase tickets, call 330-941-1978, or visit: YSUsports.com.

The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center provides comprehensive diagnostic breast services using the most advanced technologies available including 3D digital mammography, breast-specific ultrasound, breast-specific MRI, molecular breast imaging and image-guided core breast biopsy.

For information on how to support Joanie’s Promise or other causes that seek to improve the health of Mahoning Valley residents, call Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley at 330-729-1180.