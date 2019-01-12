Trumbull MetroParks seeking to build park at Coalburg Lake

HUBBARD

The Trumbull County MetroParks board submitted a grant application to provide funding needed to acquire the 356-acre Coalburg Lake property in Hubbard Township.

Securing Clean Ohio funds will be vital to purchase the property. The board hopes to use the property to create a park, which entails recreational and conservation efforts.

The Coalburg Lake property is situated near Collar Price Road and Stewart Sharon Road. It straddles Brookfield and Hubbard townships.

The current owner is the Coalburg Land Partners LLC, according to the Trumbull County Auditor website.

If the grant is awarded to the board, Zachary Svette, operations director of the Trumbull County MetroParks, said the board can start on a project that could include walking trails and perhaps kayaking, depending on the depth and water quality of the lake.

