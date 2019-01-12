Trumbull mental health board offers gun locks to prevent suicides

WARREN

Trumbull County had 25 suicide deaths from Jan. 1 to Nov. 1 last year, and 88 percent were males, the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board says.

The highest number of deaths (52 percent) were white males between age 35 and 64.

In 2017, there were 40 Trumbull County suicides, and 51 percent were males between 35 and 64, said Ilona Roth-Cohn, associate director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

“Because gunshot was the No. 1 method used by those who died by suicide, part of our campaign is to provide free gun locks to anyone who needs them,” she said.

