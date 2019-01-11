Report: Man sets truck on fire in front of cop, gets jailed

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a West Earle Avenue man who tried to set a truck on fire Thursday in front of a police officer was arrested after a struggle.

Curtis Daye, 27, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today on charges of arson, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Police were called about 5;10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fight and when the first officer arrived he saw Daye standing next to a truck that was parked in the middle of the street. Reports said Daye lit a rag and put the rag in the gas tank of the truck which then caught on fire.

The officer tried to arrest Daye at gunpoint after Daye approached the officer with his hand on his hip, as if he had a gun. Another officer arrived and tried to use a stun weapon on Daye but it did not work. The two officers struggled with Daye before he was able to be handcuffed, reports said.

Reports said the truck that was set on fire had been recently stolen.