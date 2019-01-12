Lawyer: R. Kelly denies all sexual misconduct allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney for R. Kelly said today the R&B star denies all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls, including those made in a recent documentary, although he says neither he nor Kelly has watched the entire movie.

Atty. Steve Greenberg offered his most full-throated defense of the Grammy-winning recording artist since a prosecutor in Chicago this week urged potential victims to come forward after Lifetime aired the documentary "Surviving R Kelly," which revisited old allegations and brought new ones into the light.

The scrutiny also extends to Georgia, where an Atlanta-area couple said Georgia prosecutors have reached out to them after they repeatedly said Kelly brainwashed their daughter and kept her from contacting them.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Greenberg portrayed Kelly, one of the top-selling recording artists of all time, as a victim of a television hit piece.

"The allegations aren't true because he never knowingly had sex with an underage woman, he never forced anyone to do anything, he never held anyone captive, he never abused anyone," said Greenberg.

"Surviving R. Kelly" follows the BBC's "R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes," which was released last year. It alleged the singer was holding women against their will and running a "sex cult."

Activists from the #MeToo and #MuteRKelly social media movements have seized on the renewed attention to call for streaming services to drop Kelly's music and promoters not to book any more concerts. Kelly's estranged daughter, Joann Kelly, whose stage name is Buku Abi, called him a "monster" in a post on Instagram on Thursday, though she did not make any allegations.