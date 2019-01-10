First payday without pay looming for federal workers

YOUNGSTOWN

Some federal employees in the Mahoning Valley will be on the job, but won’t get a paycheck for the first time Friday because of the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown started Dec. 22, resulting from President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in federal funds to build a border wall and the refusal of congressional Democrats to agree to his demand.

“People here are anxious and stressed, and reality is setting in that we’re not getting paid,” said Joseph Mayle, a corrections officer at the Federal Correctional Institution at Elkton and president of the 300-plus-member American Federation of Government Employees Local 607.

Those at the prison are required to work, even though they won’t be paid, because they are considered essential federal workers.

“There’s zero dollars coming in,” Mayle said. “It’s terrible. What’s happening is terrible. The essential staff of the federal government is being forced to work and we’re not getting paid. We’re being used as political pawns. It’s un-American to ask anyone to work and not get paid. It’s inhumane.”

Read who else in the Valley won't get paid in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.