Boardman schools ponder closing Market Street Elementary

BOARDMAN — The school board is considering closing Market Street Elementary at the end of this year, according to a news release sent this afternoon.





The closure would be part of a district realignment plan.

Per the plan, Boardman’s three elementary schools would become K-3 buildings to accommodate the incoming Market Street students. All fourth-graders would move to Center Intermediate School, making Center a 4-6 grade building.

“Ultimately, we believe this move will help us provide greater educational services in a more efficient manner,” schools Superintendent Tim Saxton said in a news release.

An informational meeting is scheduled for next Thursday in the high-school cafeteria at 6;30 p.m. Formal action is expected to take place at the Jan. 28 board meeting.