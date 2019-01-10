Boardman may close Market elementary

BOARDMAN

The school board is considering closing Market Street Elementary at the end of this school year, according to a district news release.





The proposed closure is part of a district realignment plan. It is expected to save the district $500,000 each year.

Per the plan, Boardman’s three elementary schools – Robinwood Lane, Stadium Drive and West Boulevard – would become K-3 buildings to accommodate the incoming Market Street students. All fourth-graders would move to Center Intermediate School on Market Street, making Center a 4-6 grade building.

Board president Jeff Barone said Thursday the proposal comes after a decline in the number of students in the district.

Superintendent Tim Saxton added this recommendation was also about getting ahead of the curve.

“One thing we learned in our levy campaign [in spring 2018] is that levies are reactionary. People said, ‘In the future, can you be proactive?’ This is an opportunity to save money and get better services,’” Saxton said.

