600 Youngstown schools kids get new coats thanks to organizations

YOUNGSTOWN

About 600 Youngstown City School District elementary school students will receive new coats thanks to Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries and NOW Youngstown.

“The goal is to make sure any student in need of a new coat this winter is provided one,” said Lori Kopp, chief of student services at the city school district.

She credited a member of the Student Services staff for coordinating the effort.

“Stephanie Gordon, Youngstown City School District school psychologist came to my office with a request to donate the coats,” Kopp said. “Of course we welcome such a donation for our students. We’re grateful to Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries and NOW Youngstown for thinking of us and for wanting to help the children of YCSD.”

The coats will be delivered to schools the week of Jan.14.

Heart Reach Ministries is a supporter-funded, not-for-profit organization that provides low-cost programs and events for city youth and their families.