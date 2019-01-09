Michael Rulli sworn in as state senator

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Michael Rulli was sworn in by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith L. French to represent Ohio’s 33rd Senate District, which includes all of Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

“It is an honor and privilege to be here [Monday] among colleagues who are clearly passionate about representing their districts,” said Rulli, a Republican from Salem. “I look forward to beginning our work to promote economic development, strengthen our growing workforce, and ensure our education system is effectively preparing kids for the future.”

Rulli is director of operations for his family-owned old Rulli Bros. grocery stores and is a former member of the Leetonia school board.

“I am very eager to continue the conversations I have started with my constituents on necessary steps to improve the lives of all Ohioans,” he said.

Rulli is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, the Naval Sea Cadets and Emerson College.

Constituents can contact Rulli’s office by phone at 614-466-8285 or by email at Rulli@OhioSenate.gov.