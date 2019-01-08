Niles man's shooting death by cops ruled a homicide

NILES — The Trumbull County Coroner’s office has ruled that Matthew S. Burroughs, 35, died of multiple gunshot wounds of the chest and that his death is a homicide.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted Burroughs’ autopsy, and the results were supplied to the Trumbull coroner’s office so it could issue the ruling.

Niles police shot Burroughs multiple times Wednesday afternoon in his car at the Royal Mall apartments in Niles. Witnesses have described hearing about five gunshots, but authorities have not disclosed the actual number.

