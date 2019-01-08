Mahoning deputies: Man used Minecraft to prey on 12-year-old

BERLIN CENTER — A California man in his 50s is suspected of preying on a 12-year-old Berlin Township girl through the video game Minecraft.

The man asked the girl to call his number and he spoke with her for about 15 minutes Friday night. He said he “would love to see a picture” of her and asked if she had a boyfriend or if she “wanted to have sex with him in the future,” reads a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office report.

