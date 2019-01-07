Guatemala to withdraw from UN anti-corruption commission

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala announced today it was pulling out of a United Nations-sponsored anti-corruption commission after more than a year of tension between the government and the group, which has investigated top government officials and people close to President Jimmy Morales.

Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel announced the decision after meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the commission, known as CICIG for its initials in Spanish, at the United Nations.

An hour later, Morales, accompanied by ministers and family members of people accused of corruption, had a news conference in Guatemala City in which he accused the U.N. and Guterres of being silent in the face of what he said were human-rights abuses committed by CICIG.

"In spite of Guatemala's efforts with the United Nations, the silence, passivity and negativism of the secretary-general contributed to an uncertainty in the CICIG's actions that put at risk the country's sovereignty," Guatemala's president said.

Members of a Russian family accused and convicted of corruption for the use of false documents to open businesses and buy property in Guatemala thanked Morales for withdrawing from the commission.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for your fight for sovereignty and human rights," said Irina Bitkova, whose family was affected by the commission's work in Guatemala.

Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric issued a statement saying the U.N. expects Guatemala to keep up its end of an agreement that created the commission, until its mandate ends in September.