CBS News president steps down, replaced by veteran producer

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS said Sunday its news division president, David Rhodes, is stepping down after a troubled year that saw morning anchor Charlie Rose and the top executive at "60 Minutes" lose their jobs following misconduct reports, and is being replaced by veteran producer Susan Zirinsky.

Zirinsky, who started work at CBS in the Washington bureau as a 20-year-old in the early 1970s and is currently the executive producer at "48 Hours," will take over in March.

"It's a very humbling and daunting role," said Zirinsky, 66, in an interview Sunday. "When you've been working someplace for 40 years, it's a moment."

Rhodes will work as an adviser to CBS News after leaving, said interim CBS Corp. leader Joseph Ianniello.

In a memo to his staff, Rhodes said "the new year is a time for renewal, for new goals. The world we cover is changing, how we cover it is changing – and it's the right time for me to make a change, too."

Rhodes came to CBS News from Fox News Channel and, together with former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager, saw success in emphasizing a newsier approach than its rivals. The launch of "CBS This Morning" with Rose, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell was a particular success.

But in November 2017, Rose was abruptly fired after reports of improper behavior involving female staffers at CBS News. The show's ratings have taken a tumble since then, and that show's executive producer recently left.