Youngstown police arrest North Side man on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said they found more than $1,100 cash and drugs after they pulled over a car about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Redondo Road on the North Side for having a cracked windshield.

Reports said the driver, Kyronn Copeland, 27, of Alameda Avenue appeared nervous and his car smelled heavily of marijuana, so police dog Hector was called in to search.

In the car, police found 22 painkillers, an empty magazine for a handgun, marijuana and $1,167 cash.

At the Mahoning County jail, deputies found a bag of suspected heroin, a bag of suspected crack cocaine and two bags of suspected marijuana.

Copeland is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.