Trump administration looks to prevent pay freeze

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it's exploring ways to prevent a scheduled federal workers' pay freeze from taking effect while government workers are furloughed by the partial shutdown.

Democrats say it "adds insult to injury" for public servants.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today the pay freeze is an "unnecessary byproduct of the shutdown."

She says Congress could take care of the problem by funding the government and giving President Donald Trump the money he wants to secure the southern border.

Trump announced the pay freeze in his 2019 budget proposal in February and later in letters to Congress.

Six Senate Democrats recently wrote Trump urging him to reverse his decision. They said it further penalizes federal employees already "straining" under the partial federal shutdown.