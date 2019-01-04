Records show Clevevland had 129 homicides in 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police and medical examiner records show 129 homicides were reported in Cleveland in 2018, one less than in the previous year.

Cleveland.com reports records from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Cleveland police show 130 homicides in 2017 and 136 in in 2016.

The city had more than 100 homicides in each of the last seven years.

The records for 2018 show 114 homicides that resulted from gunfire. Those deaths included three men killed in a New Year’s Eve shooting that injured two other people.

Last year’s homicide victims included a 2-year-old boy killed after ingesting cocaine and other drugs and a 94-year-old woman beaten to death by a burglar.

The number of 2018 homicides could end up higher after the medical examiner rules in several deaths.