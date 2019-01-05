Phantoms trade goaltender Jon Mor to Omaha

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Phantoms today announced they have traded goaltender Jon Mor to the Omaha Lancers of the USHL in exchange for two 2019 USHL draft picks.

Mor was in his first season with the Phantoms and had played in 14 games with the club and went 4-6 with a 3.57 goals against average and .880 save percentage while wearing the purple and orange.

He spent two seasons with the Chicago Young Americans U16 AAA program in the HPHL before joining the U18 USA National Team Development Program for the 2017-2018 season in the USHL.

Mor had previously been acquired by the Phantoms as a free-agent addition to the team's USHL Affiliate List in summer 2016.