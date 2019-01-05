Packard museum's 19th annual motorcycle exhibit opens tonight

WARREN

Few motorcycle enthusiasts can match the passion and, especially, the longevity of John Penton.

During his 93 years of life, Penton has ridden, designed and manufactured cycles that bear his name. That’s why the appearance of the Amherst, Ohio, resident at the National Packard Museum tonight to preview the 19th Annual Vintage Motorcycle Exhibit drew a crowd of admirers.

“My father had a 1914 Harley Davidson and I couldn’t wait until I was old enough to ride it,” said Penton, a World War II veteran of the European and Pacific theaters who was born in 1925. His Penton firm built cycles from 1964 to 1978. Several of them are on display at the exhibit and one bears his signature.

The display also includes an enlarged cover of a 1962 publication showing Penton enjoying an apparently exhilarating ride with mountain peaks in the background.

“I only designed for off-road competition,” he said. “We sold all over the world.”

The annual museum exhibit begins today and runs through May 18. Titled “Designed to Ride,” the cycles – the oldest, a restored 1915 Smith Motor Wheel – are grouped in various categories.

