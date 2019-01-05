Georgia QB Fields visits Ohio State, may transfer

COLUMBUS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Justin Fields may be getting closer to transferring to Ohio State.

The overall No. 2 national prospect in the 2018 recruiting class visited the Ohio State campus today, a person close to the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no transfer has been finalized.

Fields would have to sit out a year unless he applies for immediate eligibility due to a hardship. The spring semester at Ohio State starts Monday.

Fields was the target of a racial slur shouted by a Georgia baseball player during a home game in September.

With Dwayne Haskins Jr. expected to declare for the NFL draft, Fields joining the Buckeyes gives new coach Ryan Day some depth at quarterback.

Meanwhile, center Michael Jordan has decided to leave early for the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound lineman announced he would forgo his senior season in a tweet today, saying that "in my heart, I know I am ready for the NFL, largely because I have been coached by the very best."

After starting as a true freshman and playing two years at left guard, Jordan moved to center last season to replace All-American Billy Price from Austintown. Price now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.