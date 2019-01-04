YPD team solves both Sunday homicides

YOUNGSTOWN

The same team of detectives, aided by the same team of crime-scene personnel, were able to solve two homicides Sunday that occurred within 24 hours.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal was able to file a warrant for aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and receiving stolen property for Lavontae Knight, 22, in the Sunday evening shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, who was found about 11:10 a.m. in an SUV that stopped for help at a gas station at 3200 Market St. The female driver was wounded in the same shooting.

His partner, Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, also filed a warrant in the 2:50 a.m. Sunday shooting death of Bobby Robert Gonzalez Torres, 30, inside the Sons of Borniquen Club, 720 Williamson Ave., charging Christian Ortiz Jordan, 23, with murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Ortiz Jordan fled to Puerto Rico after the shooting and turned himself in to U.S. Marshals there Wednesday and is awaiting his return to Youngstown. U.S. Marshals here are looking for Knight, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Read more about the investigations in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.