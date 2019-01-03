Tim Ryan begins 9th term in U.S. House

COLUMBUS

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, was sworn in today to the 116th Congress. This is his ninth term as a member of the United States House of Representatives. Ryan voted for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House.

“It’s an honor and privilege to continue serving Ohio’s 13th District. Since my first day in our nation’s capital, I have been committed to fighting for the people in Northeast Ohio, and I will continue to do that every day,” Ryan said. “We must rise above partisan politics and work together to solve our nation’s problems, while at the same time preforming Congress’ Constitutional duty to act as a check on the Executive Branch. As we begin a new term, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that no American is left behind. I look forward to the next two years as we move our nation forward and help families all across Ohio and the United States.”