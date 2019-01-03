Raising Cane’s breaks ground on new Boardman restaurant

BOARDMAN — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced it has broken ground on a new restaurant in the township.

This will be the Louisiana-based company’s first location in the Youngstown area, its 30th in Ohio and its 441st overall, the company said in a news release today.

“We’re thrilled to commence construction and can’t wait to give Caniacs in Youngstown a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Eric Ongaro, president of Raising Cane’s franchisee RCO Limited.

He noted the location will feature a new Raising Cane’s design – including the state’s first double drive-thru at a Raising Cane’s.

The restaurant is known for its chicken fingers, secret-recipe sauce, crinkle-cut french fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast, among other items.

The company expects the new location to open in early spring. The restaurant is located at 450 Boardman-Poland Road.