Ohio announces new ballot issue signature requirements

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief has announced new signature requirements for statewide ballot issues.

The numbers of signatures now required are based on total voter turnout for the governor’s race in the November 2018 election.

Statewide ballot issue committees must follow the new requirements through the 2022 gubernatorial general election.

Under the changes announced Wednesday, a constitutional amendment will require 442,958 signatures, or 10 percent of total votes cast for governor.

A referendum will require 265,774 signatures, or 6 percent of total votes cast for governor.

A proposal for a new law will first require 132,887 signatures, or 3 percent of votes cast, to be submitted to lawmakers for consideration. An additional 132,887 signatures will be required to place the proposed statute on the ballot should lawmakers not approve it.