New senators sworn in by Vice President Pence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate of the 116th Congress has been sworn in.

The new senators mingled with their colleagues and a few predecessors as they walked up to the dais in groups of four to be sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence today. New senators found their desks, some looking inside to see which senators had left their signatures.

The only new senator not to be sworn in was Republican Sen.-elect Rick Scott, who received permission to complete his term as Florida's governor. He will be sworn in Jan. 8, when his term ends.

Twenty-nine new and re-elected senators were sworn in. They included Sens. Martha McSally and Kirsten Sinema, who ran against each other. McSally lost to Sinema but was appointed to replace the late Sen. John McCain.