Dance teacher starting free classes at Calvin Center for low-income kids

YOUNGSTOWN

Samir Andrades has one goal: To help others heal through art.

Andrades, a local dance teacher, will begin offering dance classes to students from low-income backgrounds for free with his City Dance Studio Youngstown program, starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the top floor of the Calvin Center of the Arts on Mahoning Avenue.

“A lot of dance classes cost too much for [these families],” he said. “I want to help these students in this community heal.”

Andrades teaches dance through community programs at local schools.

He believes poor behavior exhibited by some students in class has a root cause, such as problems at home, and that art can heal the pain some of his students feel.

“As humans, we are supposed to feel emotions, you can’t avoid it when you’re angry,” he said. “They can learn the rules in a positive way, they can learn through love.”

Andrades said that his own experience growing up in a poor neighborhood helps him relate to the kids.

