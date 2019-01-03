Closure date set for GM Lordstown supplier

AUSTINTOWN — Source Providers Inc., a subsidiary of Comprehensive Logistics Co. and a supplier to the General Motors Lordstown plant, has given notice of the date it will permanently close.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) to the state filed Dec. 21 and posted this week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Source Providers will “lay off a significant portion of its workforce” March 8.

Comprehensive Logistics sent a letter Dec. 19 to Source Providers employees, informing them the Victoria Road facility would close due to General Motors’ planned shutdown of the Lordstown plant.

The Source Providers closure is expected to impact about 180 people, according to a United Steelworkers representative who represents workers there.

In its WARN notice, Comprehensive Logistics states it will “retain a small fraction of the workforce to close the facility.” The company said the number of layoffs “has not yet been determined.”

Source Providers, which employed several hundred people as of several years ago, provides logistics and warehousing to the GM Lordstown plant. The GM plant will shut down March 11.