Jordan sought in Sunday morning's club shooting

Police have a warrant for a suspect in a shooting Sunday morning at a Willamson Avenue club.

Christian Ortiz Jordan, 23, is charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault for a shooting about 2:50 a.m. Sunday at the Sons of Borinquen, 720 Williamson Ave.

Bobby Robert Gonzalez Torres, 30, was killed and two women were wounded. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the evening between a group of women.

Officers searched a home on Greeley Lane today for Torres but could not find him. Officers were able to identify Jordan from the club’s security system, Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts can call Cox at 330-742-8262 or U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED.