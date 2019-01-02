UPDATE | Niles police shoot man at Royal Mall apartments

NILES

The Niles Police Department has confirmed that Niles police officers shot a man to death at the Royal Mall apartments off of state Route 46 around 2;30 p.m. today. No officers were injured.

A number of Niles officers had gone to the apartments because of an incident today in the hallway of the Niles Municipal Court in which a court security officer attempted to take the man into custody because of a warrant, and the man fled.

The man, whom police are not identifying, drove at the security officer, said Capt. John Marshall.

When that information was sent out to road officers, they went to where he lived at the Royal Mall, Marshall said.

He said officers encountered the suspect and "something happened," resulting in the shooting.

The man's body has remained in a white car that apparently belongs to him since the shooting took place, witnesses said. A white sheet was placed over an open front passenger window to cover the inside of the car.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has arrived at the scene and has begun to investigate.

Numerous witnesses described hearing about five gunshots, and one man described hearing officers tell the suspect to "put your hands up and don't move."

A woman living nearby said she knows the deceased suspect, who she described as being in his early twenties and said he was a "quiet guy" who "didn't bother nobody."

A man helped a woman walk along through the apartment complex around 4:15 p.m. She was wailing, "Oh my God, Oh my God," after speaking for a time with police officers.

Another woman said that was the suspect's girlfriend. She said the suspect had lived in the apartment where the shooting took place and had been there for around five years.

Another woman said she heard gunshots and looked out to see officers surrounding the suspect's car with guns drawn. They were breaking the windows on the car, she said.

Michael McGill Jenkins said he looked out the front of the building after hearing the gunshots. He said police fired three times through the suspect's front windshield.