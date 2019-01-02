Cafaro Foundation donates $25K to Drive It Home campaign

LORDSTOWN

The Drive It Home campaign, a grassroots effort to rally support for the General Motors Lordstown plant, gained another donation.

The Cafaro Foundation, a charitable entity operated by the Cafaro family, announced today it is donating $25,000 to the campaign. The Cafaro Co. is a real-estate development and management company that is based in Niles.

“The Lordstown Complex and its thousands of skilled employees are too valuable a resource to squander,” said Cafaro Foundation Trustee William A. Cafaro. “We think it is important to support and preserve this important part of our local economy.”

“Our members appreciate the Cafaro Foundation for recognizing their hard work as well as their continued dedication to our Valley,” said Dave Green, president of UAW Local 1112. “We are hopeful other organizations will be as generous as the Cafaro Foundation.”