Police say 9-year-old Cleveland boy struck by stray bullet

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old Ohio boy was struck by a stray bullet while watching TV around midnight on New Year's Eve.

Cleveland police say the boy is in serious condition after he was hit in the hand, shoulder and chest area.

WEWS-TV reports the boy was sitting in front of the couch at home just before the shooting. The child is being treated at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Cleveland police issued a warning last week against celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve, as did agencies across Ohio and the country.

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com