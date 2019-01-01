Man pleads guilty to animal abuse

WARREN

James E. Shaeffer Jr., 65, of Adams Street Northwest, will be in the Trumbull County jail until Feb. 19 after being sentenced last week in Warren Municipal Court for abusing a dog in February.

Shaeffer pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense earlier last month.

During his five-year probation, he is not allowed to possess any animals. He agreed in March to release the dog to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League for adoption.

He got credit for six days he spent in jail in February and March.

A police report says Shaeffer’s roommate videotaped Shaeffer punching his puppy repeatedly in the face.

The roommate also said Shaeffer pulled a gun on the dog and threatened to kill it and also threatened the roommate when he asked Shaeffer to stop beating the dog.

A menacing charge related to the roommate was dismissed in Warren Municipal Court when Shaeffer pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.