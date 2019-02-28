Winfrey to interview Jackson accusers in post-film special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Oprah Winfrey interview with two men who say Michael Jackson sexually abused them as boys will air immediately after a documentary on the men.

HBO and the Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the special, "Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland," will air simultaneously on both channels at 10 p.m. Monday Eastern and Pacific time. That's just after the conclusion of the two-night airing of "Leaving Neverland."

The networks say the pre-taped interview by Winfrey will be with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, and the film's director, Dan Reed in front of an audience of people affected by sexual abuse.

The family and estate of Jackson, who died in 2009, have denounced the documentary and HBO's decision to air it, saying it spreads falsehoods about a man not alive to defend himself.