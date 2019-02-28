Temple fires Y'town school board member from rabbi post

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Dario Hunter, Youngstown Board of Education member and candidate for the Green presidential nomination, issued a statement today that he has been terminated from his rabbi position at Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah in Boardman.

He reasoned he was fired for his statements against Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians.

The statements included calling upon the U.S. to stop providing aid to Israel because of the country’s “horribly atrocious” treatment of Palestinians.

“I do not believe the United States should be providing any form of aid to Israel or any human-rights abusers,” he said in his Cleveland.com statement, adding that U.S. aid to Saudi Arabia should also be cut off.

But Hunter said the Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah board credited his termination to an objection to his Green Party presidential candidacy.

