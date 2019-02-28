Survivors, supporters learn how to help at YSU workshop today

YOUNGSTOWN

What started as a class project bloomed into a workshop that aims to assist survivors of sexual assault.

Youngstown State University hosted the free “Your Story Matters” workshop this afternoon at Williamson College of Business and Administration.

COMPASS Family and Community Services and the Mahoning Valley Sexual Response Team sponsored the event along with YSU.

A variety of campus and community professionals discussed resources available to victims not just on campus, but throughout the Mahoning Valley.

YSU alumna Alicia Williamson was inspired to organize the event after she did a senior project that centered around helping victims and empowering them to share their story.

“Their stories are powerful, and we should try to assist them when they share their stories,” she said.

Shelley Marsh, a panelist from the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, discussed appropriate responses when a survivor shares his or her story.

She told the audience of about 141 to listen to survivors, avoid victim blaming, provide support and help direct survivors to resources if they are ready to get assistance.

