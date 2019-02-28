Planning commission recommends road plan for HomeGoods

LORDSTOWN

The village planning commission voted 4-0 tonight to recommend to village council that it approve the redrawn plan for relocating a portion of Hallock Young Road for the HomeGoods distribution center.

Voting on the redrawn plan will be on the agenda for the 6 p.m. Monday Village Council meeting.

The village planning commission also has a scheduled March 11 meeting at 6:30 p.m. to review the HomeGoods site plan, which provides information on things such as storm water runoff.

Other approvals still needed include approval from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Arno Hill, Lordstown mayor, said the project could be ready to "rock and roll" with approvals at the March 4 and March 11 meetings.