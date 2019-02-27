Niles schools announces kindergarten, open-enrollment registration

NILES — Kindergarten registration for all Niles City School District students and eligible open-enrollment students will be at the school board office, 309 N. Rhodes Ave. Open-enrollment applications will be accepted from Friday through March 29.

Call the school district’s administration building, at 330-989-5095 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Screening appointments will be confirmed upon completion of registration.